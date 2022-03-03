GK IMPACT | ‘Prevent haphazard dumping of garbage at Gasoo’

Srinagar: Acting on a report published in Greater Kashmir today about haphazard dumping of garbage at Gasoo area of Hazratbal here, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has directed the concerned ward officer to keep the spot clean.
The report ‘Dumping of garbage on road irks Gasoo residents' published under Colony Woes column had highlighted failure of concerned authorities to ensure proper disposal of garbage.
“A report has been sought from the concerned Ward Officer who has reported that the particular temporary garbage point is being cleared on daily basis in the morning. However, locals of the area keep collecting their waste at the site during late hours. The Corporation has decided to place a garbage collection bin there,” Chief Sanitation Officer SMC said in a statement.
“As there is a paucity of bins at present and the Corporation has already floated tenders for procurement of bins for its further placement at the garbage collection points including at Gasoo area. This exercise may take a month or so and till the bins are procured and placed, the ward officer concerned has been directed to keep the spot neat and clean,” the statement said.
The concerned ward officer has been directed to ensure that “no garbage is littered haphazardly around the collection point and the lifting of the waste is not delayed in the morning.”
To mention the locals had complained that the main road has been turned into a garbage dumping site in absence of garbage collection containers.
They stated that hundreds of pedestrians walk along the road and they are at risk of dog attacks.