GK IMPACT | ‘Prevent haphazard dumping of garbage at Gasoo’

“A report has been sought from the concerned Ward Officer who has reported that the particular temporary garbage point is being cleared on daily basis in the morning. However, locals of the area keep collecting their waste at the site during late hours. The Corporation has decided to place a garbage collection bin there,” Chief Sanitation Officer SMC said in a statement.

“As there is a paucity of bins at present and the Corporation has already floated tenders for procurement of bins for its further placement at the garbage collection points including at Gasoo area. This exercise may take a month or so and till the bins are procured and placed, the ward officer concerned has been directed to keep the spot neat and clean,” the statement said.