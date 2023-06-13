GMC Srinagar conducts workshop on Systematic Review & Meta Analysis

Srinagar: A first of its kind in medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, two-day workshop on Systematic Review & Meta Analysis was conducted by department of Community Medicine, Govt Medical College Srinagar.
The event was attended by faculty and resident doctors of various institutions and departments including GMC Srinagar, SKIMS Soura Srinagar, SKIMS Medical College Bemina Srinagar and directorate of health services Kashmir.
Dr. Partha Haldar, Additional Professor, Centre for Community Medicine, AIIMS New Delhi was the visiting guest faculty for the two day workshop.
Prof. Masood Tanvir, Principal and Dean, Government Medical College Srinagar who inaugurated the workshop and and presided over the Valedictory. He appreciated the Community Medicine department of GMC Srinagar for organising the first ever workshop on Systematic Review and Meta Analysis which is at the apex of the pyramid of strength of evidence of scientific research reiterated that quality research.
Dr. Partha Haldar dealt exclusively on topics involved in systematic review and meta analysis. 'Medical science can not progress until existing evidence can be utilised to the optimum. Not everyone or not every doctor can do this.
"Over the years, we conducted 16 research methodology workshops for faculty, a series for post graduate scholars and a workshop on qualitative research. However, this time we went to higher realms of research which requires higher orders of research analysis and synthesis, and we shall continue to conduct workshops of such levels,' said Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan Professor and HOD Community Medicine GMC Srinagar and organising chairman of the workshop.
The workshop was conducted under aegis of J&K Chapters of IAPSM and IPHA and also accredited with J&K medical council and awarded eight CME Credit Hours.