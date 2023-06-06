GMC Srinagar, GDC sign MoU for setting up dental unit at Fakir Gujri

“This association shall be very helpful for the population of Fakir Gujri which is a tribal population area in Block Hazratbal, within the limits of Srinagar district,” GMC said in a statement. “It is also pertinent to mention that the area does not have any dental health centre for the improvement of all health or treatment of the dental disease in this tribal population. At the same time this association shall also be helpful to the Doctors/BDS/MDS Scholars to get trained in working in peripheral areas. The clinic will also act as a referral unit for the beneficiaries whenever complex treatment is required. The centre will also provide health education workshops to residents on relevant topics related to oral Health and hygiene.”

Prof Dr. Masood Tanvir, Principal & Dean Government Medical College Srinagar appreciated the role of Department of Public health dentistry, GDC & Hospital Srinagar in helping the community by providing oral health care to the population in need.

Professor Dr Riyaz Farooq Principal/ Dean GDC & Hospital Srinagar praised its unique position of department of Public Health dentistry and Department of Social and Preventive medicine and their ability to maintain direct presence on the ground in peripheral areas and work in harsh scenarios.

Both of them promised to work with full zest and force for the betterment of the community health and stated that the MoU shall reflect excellent mutual relations between GMC & Hospital Srinagar and GDC Srinagar.