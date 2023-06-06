GMC Srinagar, GDC sign MoU for setting up dental unit at Fakir Gujri

Srinagar: Government Dental College & Hospital Srinagar and Government Medical College Srinagar today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up a dental unit at Tribal Health Centre Fakir Gujri.
The signing ceremony was conducted under supervision of Prof. Riyaz Farooq, Principal/Dean Government Dental College & Hospital Srinagar and Prof. Masood Tanvir, Principal/ Dean Government Medical College Srinagar. The MOU was signed by Dr Aasim Farooq Shah, Head of department of Public health dentistry and Prof. S. Muhammad Salim Khan, Head of the department of Social and Preventive Medicine (Community Medicine), GMC Srinagar.
The aim of the memorandum of understanding is that both the departments would work together for improvement of the oral health status and wellbeing of the resident community.
It also aims to provide free complete and comprehensive oral health treatment at the proposed satellite dental clinic at Fakir Gujri which is run by Department of Social and Preventive Medicine GMC Srinagar.
“This association shall be very helpful for the population of Fakir Gujri which is a tribal population area in Block Hazratbal, within the limits of Srinagar district,” GMC said in a statement. “It is also pertinent to mention that the area does not have any dental health centre for the improvement of all health or treatment of the dental disease in this tribal population. At the same time this association shall also be helpful to the Doctors/BDS/MDS Scholars to get trained in working in peripheral areas. The clinic will also act as a referral unit for the beneficiaries whenever complex treatment is required. The centre will also provide health education workshops to residents on relevant topics related to oral Health and hygiene.”
Prof Dr. Masood Tanvir, Principal & Dean Government Medical College Srinagar appreciated the role of Department of Public health dentistry, GDC & Hospital Srinagar in helping the community by providing oral health care to the population in need.
Professor Dr Riyaz Farooq Principal/ Dean GDC & Hospital Srinagar praised its unique position of department of Public Health dentistry and Department of Social and Preventive medicine and their ability to maintain direct presence on the ground in peripheral areas and work in harsh scenarios.
Both of them promised to work with full zest and force for the betterment of the community health and stated that the MoU shall reflect excellent mutual relations between GMC & Hospital Srinagar and GDC Srinagar.