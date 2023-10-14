GMC Srinagar organises CME on Role of Anatomy in Clinical Practice

Srinagar: Department of Anatomy, Government Medical College, Srinagar (GMC), hosted Continuing Medical Education (CME) event, titled 'Role of Anatomy in Clinical Practice’ today.

The CME was conducted to celebrate the World Anatomy Day falling on 15th of October every year. It was inaugurated by Professor Tanvir Massod Bhat, Principal/Dean GMC Srinagar, in presence of a gathering consisting of heads of departments of various departments, delegates, faculty and students.

Prof. Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, Head of the Anatomy Department, GMC Srinagar, delivered a talk on "Role of Anatomy in Translational Research."

Prof. Bashir Ahmad Shah engaged the audience with his presentation on "The Role of Anatomy: From the Dissection Hall to the Theatre." Prof. Mohd. Saleem Itoo, a respected expert in the field, provided an in-depth analysis of "The Anatomical Basis of Ultrasound."

Dr. Javed Ahmad Khan enlightened the attendees with his talk on "Craniometric Points in Neurosurgery," showcasing the indispensable role of anatomical knowledge in the field of neurosurgery. Dr. Shaafiya Ashraf, a renowned figure from the Radiodiagnosis department, offered valuable insights into: “The Role of Anatomy in Imaging”; Her presentation highlighted the synergy between anatomy and radiology, demonstrating how a profound understanding of anatomy is fundamental to accurate medical imaging.