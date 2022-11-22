GMC Srinagar organises guest lectures on domestic abuse, cyber security

The second lecture was delivered by Syed Sleet Shah, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime, Kashmir zone on cyber security. She discussed various cyber crimes and methods in preventing such crimes which are nowadays very prevalent in cyber space, luring gullible people into the cyber traps.

Dr. Masood Tanvir, Principal and Dean, Government Medical College Srinagar who was the chief guest of the function appreciated the efforts to hold a series of guest lectures by inviting prominent speakers from allied fields.

He emphasised on looking into factors associated with intimate partner violence and thanked the guest speakers in highlighting such issues. Mementoes and certificates of acknowledgement were distributed to the guest speakers, Dr Mantasha Binti Rashid and Syed Sleet Shah.