GMC Srinagar organises mega Health mela at New Theed Harwan

Srinagar: A multi speciality mega health was organised by Government Medical College Srinagar through Block Medical Officer, Hazratbal at New Theed in memory of Dr. Muneer Ahmad Masoodi, former HOD Community Medicine GMC Srinagar.
The event was attended by hundreds of patients from the New Theed and adjoining areas. The camp was inaugurated by Dr. Samia Rashid Principal and Dean, Government Medical College Srinagar and Bilal Ahmed Bhat, Vice Chairman, District Development Council Srinagar in presence of HOD Community GMC Srinagar Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan, BMO Hazratbal Dr. Fara Shafi, Ali Mohammad Rather DDC Member Harwan-2 Mohammad Shaban, DDC Member Harwan-6, faculty and doctors from Community Medicine and Block Hazratbal.
The organisers said specialist services were provided from ENT, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology, Gynaecology, Endocrinology, Dentistry, General Medicine, Community Medicine specialists from GMC Srinagar.
“NCD screening, RBSK screening, free laboratory including sputum for TB investigation, free medicine distribution and special counters for the golden card were provided to the beneficiaries. The camp was supported by local Masjid committee and Phak development forum. The locals appreciated the efforts put in by BMO Hazratbal in conducting the mega camp,” they added.