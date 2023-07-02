Godown damaged in Mominabad blaze

Srinagar: A three-storey godown was damaged in a fire incident at Mominabad area here.

Witnesses said that they saw flames coming out from top of the godown. The fire engulfed the whole complex.

“Soon fire tenders arrived, and we started to remove fencing so that the fire tenders can get closer to the spot. It was a massive fire which took hours to control fully,” said a.local.

Officials from Fire and Emergency services told Greater Kashmir that at least 19 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse off the flames. They said in addition to that, lifts were also used in operation.

An official from Fire and Emergency Services said that they received information about the incident at around 2:50 pm and soon rushed fire tenders from multiple fire stationst.