Gousia Colony Burzahama residents decry lack of drainage system

Srinagar: Residents of Gousia Colony at Buzahama here have decried lack of drainage system in the area.
The residents said that the colony was established in the late 90s but lacks drainage facility.
“Despite passing of over three decades, our colony is without a drainage system,” said Abdul Salam, a local.
The residents said that during the rainy season, water logging in the absence of a drainage system creates a lot of inconvenience to them. “Proper drainage facility should be provided to the area.
Our colony road is also damaged due to cesspools of water following rain or snow. We are in urgent need of a drainage system. We hope that authorities will look into the issue with seriousness and solve it,” said another local.