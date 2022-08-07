Gousia Colony residents decry lack of drainage facility

Srinagar: Residents of Gousia Colony at Burzahama here have decried lack of drainage facility in the area.
The residents said that the colony was established in late 90s but is lacking drainage facility.
“In absence of drainage facility, we face immense problems, especially during rains. We cannot venture out due to waterlogging,” said Talib Ahmed, a local.
“Our colony road is also damaged due to accumulation of water following rains. We are in urgent need of drainage system. We hope that authorities will look into the issue,” said another local.