Gousia Colony residents resent defunct street-lights

Srinagar: Defunct street-lights at Gousia Colony of Burzahama Hazratbal are causing inconvenience to locals here.
The residents said that street-lights are defunct for months but authorities are sitting on the issue. “Lack of streetlights cause inconvenience to pedestrians and commuters in evening,” they said.
“People in our colony have to use torches while walking at in evening or night hours,” said Talib Ahmed, a local.
The residents said that the lights were installed a few years back but stopped working after a few months. “We appeal SMC authorities to replace these few street lights of our colony so that we don’t have to suffer,” said another local.