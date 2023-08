Srinagar: On the eve of 77th Independence Day, a function was held within the premises of Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Srinagar.

On the occasion, Dr. Mirzada Bilal Ahmad, Medical Superintendent, Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Srinagar hoisted the National Flag.

The function was attended by faculty members, officers, other gazetted /non-gazetted staff, PG/UG students, House Surgeons, Interns, watch & ward staff and sanitation staff etc. of this institution.