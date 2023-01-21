‘Govt highlighting artisans of Kashmir under Know Your Artisan initiative’

Srinagar: The Director Handicrafts & Handloom (H&H) Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah today inaugurated the Papier Machie exhibition at Government Arts Emporium, here.
The exhibition was organised by the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir in association with J&K Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation wherein the master pieces of Papier Machie by Hakeem Manzoor, a master craftsman, are on display.
Manzoor excels the unique skill that is exclusive to the region and is an integral part of the cultural heritage and vernacular traditions of Kashmir. He has taken the art of Papier Machie to the next level by forming panels for interior decoration, ceiling decoration for the shrines, painting on apparels and decorating the musical instruments.
On the occasion, the Director H&H Kashmir said that the department has taken the initiative of ‘Know Your Artisan’ to give the much required recognition to the artisans of the valley.
The Kashmir handicrafts are renowned worldwide however the artisans have never received the ovation they deserve therefore the department is in continuous process of highlighting the artisans under the Know Your Artisan initiative. Such exhibitions pave the way for the artisans to receive global attention by showcasing the unique and distinct art and craft of the valley, he said.
He further said that the department is in close contact with the educational institutions for introduction of Kashmiri crafts as part of the vocational courses.
It is worth mentioning here that the department has hosted several groups of students from different educational institutions to make them aware of the intrinsic crafts at the Craft Museum, Craft Development Institute and Indian Institute of Carpet Technology Srinagar.
The exhibition showcasing various master pieces of Hakeem Manzoor are on display which is open for the general public to highlight the works of the craftsman. More exhibitions of the same magnitude shall be continued in future to highlight the artisans of the valley, said an official.