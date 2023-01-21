‘Govt highlighting artisans of Kashmir under Know Your Artisan initiative’

Srinagar: The Director Handicrafts & Handloom (H&H) Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah today inaugurated the Papier Machie exhibition at Government Arts Emporium, here.

The exhibition was organised by the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir in association with J&K Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation wherein the master pieces of Papier Machie by Hakeem Manzoor, a master craftsman, are on display.

Manzoor excels the unique skill that is exclusive to the region and is an integral part of the cultural heritage and vernacular traditions of Kashmir. He has taken the art of Papier Machie to the next level by forming panels for interior decoration, ceiling decoration for the shrines, painting on apparels and decorating the musical instruments.