Govt orders enquiry into ‘illegal promotions, creation of posts’ in SMC

Srinagar: Government on Thursday inquiry into the “illegal promotions” and posts created and reduced by former Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation.
‘Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Dr Bashir Ahmad Bhat (IRS), Vice Chairman Lakes. Conservation and Management Authority Srinagar as an Inquiry Officer to conduct detailed enquiry into the matter of illegal promotions granted /posts created & reduced viz-a-viz., Order Nos.
966 & 968 of 2016 dated 14.06.2016 issued by the then Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation without approval of the Competent Authority,” reads an order by Dheeraj Gupta (IAS), Principal Secretary to the Government Housing and Urban Development Department. “He shall submit the report to this office, within a week’s time,” the order said.
“Further, it is ordered that Joint Commissioner (Planning), Srinagar Municipal Corporation is appointed as Presenting Officer in the case.” (GNS)