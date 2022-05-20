Govt orders enquiry into ‘illegal promotions, creation of posts’ in SMC

Srinagar: Government on Thursday inquiry into the “illegal promotions” and posts created and reduced by former Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

‘Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Dr Bashir Ahmad Bhat (IRS), Vice Chairman Lakes. Conservation and Management Authority Srinagar as an Inquiry Officer to conduct detailed enquiry into the matter of illegal promotions granted /posts created & reduced viz-a-viz., Order Nos.