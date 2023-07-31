Govt orders inquiry against SMC Deputy Mayor over corruption allegations

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered an inquiry into allegations of corruption against the Deputy Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Parvez Qadri.

The order in this regard was issued by the Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) Prashant Goyal.

The order reads that the inquiry was initiated on the basis of a report received from Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Srinagar while the Secretary in HUDD Anil Koul has been appointed as the Inquiry officer.

“In terms of section 34 of the J&K Municipal Corporation Act 2000, the sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Anil Koul, Secretary in the Housing and Urban Development Department as the Inquiry Officer to conduct a detailed inquiry into the allegations of corruption against Parvez Qadri, Deputy Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation on the basis of inputs/report received from Anti Corruption Bureau, J&K Srinagar,” the order, issued on July 28, said.

The government order said The “principles of natural justice shall be adhered to during the process of inquiry.”