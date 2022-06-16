Govt orders probe into lack of basic facilities at SSH Srinagar

Srinagar: Government on Thursday ordered in-depth inquiry into allegations against the staff, mismanagement and lack of basic facilities at the Super Specialty Hospital, Srinagar.
Choudhary Mohd Yasin , Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K has been appointed Inquiry Officer and has been asked to submit report alongwith specific recommendations within two days "positively".
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Choudhary Mohd Yasin (IAS), Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K as Inquiry- Officer to enquire in-depth into the complaint received in the department whereunder allegations have been leveled against the staff, miss-management and lack of basic facilities in the Super Speciality Hospital, Srinagar,” reads an order Manoj Kumar Dwivedi (IAS), Principal Secretary to the Government Health & Medical Education Department.
“The Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar shall provide all necessary support to the Inquiry Officer during conduct of enquiry,” the order adding, “The Inquiry Officer shall submit his enquiry report alongwith specific recommendations within two (02) days positively from the date of issuance of this order.” (GNS)