Govt's e-initiative has done wonders in bringing transparency: Director ACB

Srinagar: The Director Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Anand Jain on Saturday said the J&K Government's e-initiative has done wonders in bringing transparency in the system noting that the number of complaints has increased manifold with the use of technology by ACB since 2019.
The Director ACB was addressing the students of National Institute of Fashion and Technology (NIFT) Srinagar during a day-long event organised to observe Vigilance Awareness Day. The programme was organised in collaboration with ACB Srinagar with a theme to make Jammu and Kashmir corruption free.
"All the students here are aware about the corruption because of the social media platforms and other facilities available to them. But apart from excelling in your professional life you will be able to grow as good citizens only if you will be able to contribute towards the development of the Country by acting against corruption," Anand Jain said.
He said that after the use of technology by the ACB since 2019, the complaints have increased manifold because there are ample platforms available to lodge the complaint. "Whatsapp has been a powerful tool to get complaints on a real-time basis. To get a complaint on a real time basis regarding any corruption related issue is a very important thing for any ACB," he said.
About the e-initiatives taken by the government, he said for the NoCs for the government servants who have their promotions to be done, e-NoC portal was started and it was a helpful tool in giving vigilance clearance to the government servants.
"We are proud to say that the amount of vigilance clearance has increased 100 folds as we have issued 70000 vigilance clearances in a short period of time. This is only possible with the use of technology," he said.
The Director ACB said the e-initiative has done wonders in bringing transparency in the government system. "This is the initiative which has brought a lot of transparency in the government purchases and has become very fast. J&K has become a leader in the entire country in terms of e marketplaces," he said. He asked the students to remain vigilant against the corruption which will put an end to the menace as early as possible.
Earlier in his welcome address, Director NIFT Srinagar Dr. Javid Ahmad Wani spoke at length about various initiatives taken by the J&K government and Govt of India to ensure transparency in public governance. In his address, SSP ACB Central Kashmir Zahoor Ahmad Wani spoke in detail about the laws and stressed that the fight against corruption starts within an individual.
Regional Director Srinagar MANUU, Dr Aijaz also spoke at the occasion. He appreciated the initiatives of ACB, JK in the past five years aimed at prevention of corruption.