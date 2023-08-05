Govt's e-initiative has done wonders in bringing transparency: Director ACB

Srinagar: The Director Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Anand Jain on Saturday said the J&K Government's e-initiative has done wonders in bringing transparency in the system noting that the number of complaints has increased manifold with the use of technology by ACB since 2019.

The Director ACB was addressing the students of National Institute of Fashion and Technology (NIFT) Srinagar during a day-long event organised to observe Vigilance Awareness Day. The programme was organised in collaboration with ACB Srinagar with a theme to make Jammu and Kashmir corruption free.

"All the students here are aware about the corruption because of the social media platforms and other facilities available to them. But apart from excelling in your professional life you will be able to grow as good citizens only if you will be able to contribute towards the development of the Country by acting against corruption," Anand Jain said.

He said that after the use of technology by the ACB since 2019, the complaints have increased manifold because there are ample platforms available to lodge the complaint. "Whatsapp has been a powerful tool to get complaints on a real-time basis. To get a complaint on a real time basis regarding any corruption related issue is a very important thing for any ACB," he said.