Gridlocked and crumbling, Srinagar roads in desperate need of repair

Srinagar, Jan 3

With Srinagar city undergoing rapid urbanisation and experiencing population growth, the demand for infrastructure increases while roads are not able to cope with the rising traffic and are deteriorating faster.

The roads in Srinagar city are full of potholes and travelling has become very difficult although some roads have not been macadamised in the last few years.

Apart from causing problems for local commuters, bad roads in and around the city are maligning the image of Srinagar as one of the top tourist destinations.

The official apathy is quite visible as patches of several roads have been rendered unattended resulting in immense difficulties to the people passing through the spots.

THE LONG AND WINDING ROAD AHEAD

The bad condition of roads, not only gives the commuters a tough time, but it also consumes a lot of their time in reaching their destination.

High traffic volume, especially in busy commercial and residential areas is accelerating the wear and tear of the roads.

The constant movement of vehicles is leading to the development of potholes and cracks.

Srinagar experiences traffic congestion, for almost the entire day not to mention the peak hours. The narrow roads and increasing number of vehicles contribute to traffic jams, particularly in commercial and densely populated areas of the city.

The city’s road infrastructure includes a network of streets and lanes. Some areas may have well-maintained roads but, mostly, others experience issues like potholes and uneven surfaces.

The city’s historical layout includes narrow streets and alleys. While these add to the charm of the city, they are at the same time contributing to congestion as the number of vehicles increases manifold every year. On-going infrastructure development projects under Smart City should aim to address road-related challenges and improve transportation in the city. However, it seems otherwise.

URBAN NIGHTMARE

“The development and upgrade of urban infrastructure, including roads, transportation, and utilities under Smart City should have been done using smart technologies for efficiency and sustainability,” an official of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC). “There is an urgent need for implementation of intelligent transportation systems, including traffic management solutions, to address the prevailing traffic mess of Srinagar city.”

He said that being developed as a Smart City, the implementation of smart waste management systems to optimise waste collection and disposal processes contributes to cleaner and healthier urban environments.

“There are delays in identifying and repairing road damage, minor issues escalate into more significant problems,” a senior Traffic Police official. “Timely maintenance is crucial to prevent small cracks from turning into potholes.”

The official said that the ongoing construction activities including utility work and other projects were leading to road disruptions and contributing to road deterioration.

“In some cases, the roads are not being properly restored after construction,” he said.

A senior official of the Public Works Department (PWD) said that the poor drainage was exacerbating the road damage.

“Waterlogged areas or inadequate drainage systems are weakening the roadbed and are leading to more rapid deterioration,” he said. “There is an urgent need to address ill-maintained road problems. This requires a coordinated effort from the authorities including regular maintenance schedules, efficient use of funds, and prompt repairs.”