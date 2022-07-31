Growing stray dog population takes toll on Srinagarites

Srinagar: With Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) failing to take measures to check stray dogs menace in the summer capital, increasing population of canines is taking toll on people.

Residents of various areas have taken to social media to highlight the stray dog menace and failure of SMC to tackle the issue.

Social media is full of videos where people are highlighting presence of overwhelming dog population in their respective localities. Netizens are urging authorities to address the issue as they are unable to venture out amid fear of dog attacks.

In a recent video uploaded by a user from Srinagar, around two dozen dogs can be seen roaming on the streets of Jawahar Nagar area here.