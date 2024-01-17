Gurpurab celebrated with religious fervour

Srinagar, Jan 17: Gurpurab was celebrated by the Sikh community with religious fervour across Kashmir.

The religious places of the Sikh community were full of devotees as the people thronged Gurduwars across Kashmir on Wednesday. Gurpurab is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Largest congregation was held at Chattipadshahi Gurudwara, where prayers were held and prominent Sikh clerics delivered lectures on the auspicious occasion.

“We have gathered to celebrate this auspicious occasion with everyone. On this day, we remember the teaching of our Guru and follow his footsteps. On the occasion, we also prayed that the prolonged dry spell in Kashmir must end soon and bring respite to everyone,” said Ravinder Singh, a devotee.

All the Gurudwaras were decorated across the Valley, and people greeted each other on occasion. Members from the majority community also participated in the event.

“This reflects peace, harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir. On this day, we pray that this harmony should last forever and Kashmir should become a hub of peace and prosperity” said another devotee.