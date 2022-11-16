GVEI organises Traffic awareness programme

The SSP Traffic added that children are the future of the society and they are the most vulnerable group. He strictly advised the students to avoid over-speeding and stunt driving while riding their two-wheelers.

Additional SP Traffic, Tariq Ahmad said, “traffic is like a live wire, if we don’t touch it responsibly, we will definitely be shocked.”

“Ignorance of law is no excuse and we all should follow the traffic rules seriously to save our life,” he added.