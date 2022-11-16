GVEI organises Traffic awareness programme

Srinagar: Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) today organised a Traffic awareness programme on its campus regarding traffic rules and regulations.
The event was attended by SSP Traffic Srinagar Muzaffar Ahmad Shah and Additional SP, Tariq Ahmad.
“We are here in this institution to reach out to the student population. Through students we are spreading the message to their parents, siblings and friends. All of us have taken road safety for-granted. We all need to introspect collectively as the traffic volume is growing day by day,” Shah said.
The SSP Traffic added that children are the future of the society and they are the most vulnerable group. He strictly advised the students to avoid over-speeding and stunt driving while riding their two-wheelers.
Additional SP Traffic, Tariq Ahmad said, “traffic is like a live wire, if we don’t touch it responsibly, we will definitely be shocked.”
“Ignorance of law is no excuse and we all should follow the traffic rules seriously to save our life,” he added.