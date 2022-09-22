GVEI wins district level competition in slogan, essay writing

Srinagar: Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) today won the district level completion in slogan and essay writing.
In a statement, GVEI said office of the Chief Education organised zonal and district level competition on the eve of 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Several programs including Essay writing, Painting, Slogan writing, Poem recitation and a seminar were organised.
In the zonal level competition, two students of our school got positions in the slogan and essay writing competition.
Huzaifa (12th) won the first position in slogan writing competition and Anjileen (8th) won the 2nd position in essay writing competition.
The competition was held in GGHSS Kothi Bagh. These students will now participate in the divisional level competition,” the statement added.