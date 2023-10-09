Habba Kadal residents protest over drinking water shortage

Srinagar: Residents of Nai Sadak locality of Habba Kadal here on Monday staged a protest over water scarcity in their area.
News agency Kashmir News Observer said that residents including women and children blocked the road, thereby disrupting traffic movement.
They said that there is no water supply in their area for the past one week, making them suffer immensely.
“We have been facing severe water shortage even as we informed the authorities several times, but to no avail,” they said.
The resident appealed to the authorities to redress their grievance at an earliest.
Meanwhile residents of Khonakhan Dalgate have demanded augmentation of drinking water supply. “Our taps are running dry and we have to fetch water from other areas,” said Bashir Ahmad Wani, a resident.