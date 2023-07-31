Haphazard construction of bus stop at MA Road irks commuters

Srinagar: Haphazard construction of a bus stop at MA Road has raised concerns among commuters who say it will hamper smooth pedestrian movement on the footpath.

According to a group of commuters who spoke to Greater Kashmir, the bus stop is not positioned at an appropriate place. They said this will lead to significant disruptions in traffic flow and pose risks to pedestrians.

They said that this bus stand is at the spot where no bus usually stops. “Instead, it should have been constructed near a crossing where there is a wider space and buses usually stop,” they added.

“The bus stop is situated at a narrow section of the footpath. It should have been placed at a wider portion of the sidewalk. The current location of this bus stand is totally wrong,” said Manzoor Ahmad, a pedestrian.