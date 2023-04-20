Haphazard drainage construction at Munwarabad irks commuters

Srinagar: Commuters have expressed serious concern over haphazard drainage construction at Munwarabad area here.

Commuters said authorities dug up the road and laid drainage pipes. “However, the road has not been refilled properly or leveled. As a result, daily heavy vehicles including tippers and trucks get damaged as loose soil cover on caves. The area is dotted with uneven roads hampering traffic movement. This poses a risk of accidents to pedestrians and commuters. Many vehicles have been damaged after passing through deep potholes in the area. We make a fervent appeal to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to look into the matter and direct the concerned authorities to properly fill up the potholes and drainage construction areas,” they added.