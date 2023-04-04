Haphazard execution of Smart City projects cripple city centre areas

Srinagar: Commuters and traders have expressed strong resentment against haphazard execution of Smart City projects in the city centre areas.

They said that simultaneous construction of smart city projects has turned the city centre into a cesspool amid downpour.

Traders, students, and office goers who commute to and from the city centre Lal Chowk on daily basis resented haphazard execution of the projects.

Farhan Kitab, president of Regal Chowk Traders Association, said that the footfall of customers has drastically been affected due to Smart City projects. He said amid downpour, the roads are full of mess, and construction material is hindering movement of traffic.