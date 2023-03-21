Haphazard execution of Smart City projects turns messy

Srinagar: Haphazard execution of Smart City projects is taking heavy toll on commuters who face immense problems to reach their respective destinations.

Commuters including students, office-goers and traders in Srinagar have been decrying simultaneous construction of Smart City Projects along MA Road, Residency Road, Polo View, Regal Chowk, and the Bund saying this has hampered their movement.

Farhan Kitab, president of the Regal Chowk traders association, said that they have been urging authorities to keep all stakeholders, especially traders in the loop. “These works have crippled trade and affected footfall of customers, but we are all for development as it is for our good. We just wanted to know the timeline and the progress updates on the work so that we will stay in the loop,” Kitab said.