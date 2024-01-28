Haphazard footpath construction irks Nawab Bazar residents

Srinagar, Jan 28: Residents of Nawab Bazar area of Downtown Srinagar have expressed resentment against haphazard construction of footpaths in the locality.

The footpath is being constructed under the Srinagar Smart City project. The residents said that work on the footpath from Nawab Bazar to Pathar Masjid started last month.

“The footpath has been constructed in a haphazard manner. Shutters of various small-time shopkeepers were damaged as authorities hurriedly constructed the footpath. Despite objections by locals, they went ahead,” locals alleged.

“Ironically no footpath has been constructed in front of shops and commercial establishments of several influential persons to facilitate parking of their vehicles.

We appeal to CEO SSCL to order a probe into the matter,” said Riyaz Ahmad, a local.

The issue is taking a toll on commuters, traders, and locals in the area. The locals also alleged that the work on road and drainage has been done properly.

“The work started in March last year. Despite the passage of 11 months, the project has not been completed yet. It is a small road stretch from Nawab Bazar locality to Pathar Masjid, and it should not take much time. Tiles and construction material has been scattered in the area. Shoppers are finding it hard to navigate which has severely affected our business,” the traders said.

They said the work should go on swiftly without any break so that “we don’t suffer and work finishes in time.”

A senior official from Srinagar Smart City Limited said that they will expedite work in the area.

“I will inspect work on ground and ensure it is completed in a given timeframe. We have already instructed the concerned contractors about the same. All the issues will be considered and work will be completed in time,” said the official.