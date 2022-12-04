Haphazard implementation of Smart City projects evoke resentment

Srinagar: Commuters and traders have expressed strong resentment against simultaneous execution works including Smart City projects across the summer capital saying haphazard implementation chokes roads and leads to traffic jams.

They said various projects like drainage, roads, and other development projects have forced partial closure of roads and traffic diversions across the city.

The business community said that although they are for the development, the haphazard way these works are executed have hit their business and cause gridlocks. “While Srinagar has been defaced by these mega construction projects,” said a trader.