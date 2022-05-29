Hawal residents decry defunct drainage system

Srinagar: The residents of Gasiyar area of Hawal Srinagar have expressed resentment against failure of authorities to restore defunct drainage system in the locality.
A delegation from the area said that due to defunct drainage system, the whole area has turned into a cesspool and is causing inconvenience to the locals.
“The drainage system has been in bad shape for a long time now and no one is paying heed to the issue. The drainage system is defunct and all the unclean water gets accumulated around our houses and causes inconvenience while moving around,” said Burhan Ali, a local.
Another local said that they reached out to SMC officials for a long time, “but so far nothing has been done.”
The locals said that the accumulated sewage water in their lanes have made it hard for pedestrians to walk around. The residents are finding it hard to make their way to the main road and other places.
“During rain or snow, condition of the area turns worse. We hope that authorities will look into it. We are so fed up with this issue that we are thinking of pooling money to make repairs if authorities continue to ignore the issue,” said another local.
Tanveer Hussain, SMC councillor of the concerned area said that he is following the issue and will resolve it.
"We have made estimates of the work and done other formalities several times, but unfortunately it did not move beyond that. I am in touch with concerned officials and I will do everything in my capacity to address the issue," he added.