Hawal residents decry defunct drainage system

Srinagar: The residents of Gasiyar area of Hawal Srinagar have expressed resentment against failure of authorities to restore defunct drainage system in the locality.

A delegation from the area said that due to defunct drainage system, the whole area has turned into a cesspool and is causing inconvenience to the locals.

“The drainage system has been in bad shape for a long time now and no one is paying heed to the issue. The drainage system is defunct and all the unclean water gets accumulated around our houses and causes inconvenience while moving around,” said Burhan Ali, a local.