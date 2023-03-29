Hawan organised at Durganag

Srinagar: Srimata Durganag Trust organised annual Hawan at the famous temple of Sri Mata Durga here on the occasion of Durga Ashtami.

Large number of devotes attended the Hawan ceremony which began on Saptami evening and concluded on Ashtami. A Bandara was also served by famous Krishna Daba on the occasion.

The organisers of the Hawan, who included Murarji Kaul, Kuldeep Raina, MK Koul, A K Bhat, Kundan Kashmiri, ML Koul Gulabi, Upedar Bhat, Sandeep Mawa, and several others said that special prayers were held for the peace and prosperity of the entire world and humanity in general.

The organisers said the Hawan is organised twice annually from times immemorial and large number of people attend it.

“This year also hundreds of people attended the ceremony and the place wore a festive look after a long time. Special prayers were also held for maintaining the traditional and time tested brotherhood of Kashmir,” the organisers said.