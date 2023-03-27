Hawan to be organised at Durganag Temple on March 29

Srinagar: Kashmir Pandits will organise yearly Hawan at the temple of Shri Mata Durganag here from 9 am to 3 pm on March 29 on the occasion of Navratra Durga Ashtami.
In a statement the organisers said the Hawan will be held for the peace of World particularly for Kashmir.
“Special prayers will be held for brotherhood and communal harmony. We appeal to the general public particularly from the Hindu community to participate in large numbers and grace the occasion,” they said.
“We request volunteers to attend the two day event especially on March 29 for Naveed Grahan etc. We also are appealing on behalf of DNT to the community to try every bit to present a united face on such an important occasion and in view of the fast changing developments in valley and to cooperate with the Government for total peaceful atmosphere,” all Trustees of Durganag Trust said in a joint statement.