Hawan to be organised at Durganag Temple on March 29

Srinagar: Kashmir Pandits will organise yearly Hawan at the temple of Shri Mata Durganag here from 9 am to 3 pm on March 29 on the occasion of Navratra Durga Ashtami.

In a statement the organisers said the Hawan will be held for the peace of World particularly for Kashmir.

“Special prayers will be held for brotherhood and communal harmony. We appeal to the general public particularly from the Hindu community to participate in large numbers and grace the occasion,” they said.