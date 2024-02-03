Hazratbal shrine gets facelift | Chairperson Waqf Board inaugurates marble flooring on shrine’s northern side

Srinagar, Feb 3: Authorities today inaugurated newly laid marble flooring at revered Hazratbal shrine on its northern entrance as part of its beautification project.

The marble flooring was inaugurated by Chairperson Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi in presence of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat and Commissioner SMC Owais Ahmad.

On the occasion Andrabi addressing mediapersons said that Waqf will continue working on beautification of shrines and important religious places. “We will provide all necessary facilities to devotees who visit these places,” she said.

Elaborating, Dr Andrabi said, “in recent times we have started doing all the development works on our own. Our engineering wing is very active, and we are not dependent on other departments. Today’s project was also an important one and the need of the hour. Waqf will utilise all its resources to develop all shrines and ensure more development in coming months,” she said.

“We have laid the foundation of many projects, and many have been completed for over a year now. Administration has always facilitated us and ensured that work is done smoothly,” she added.

She said that, as promised, the Waqf Board is now concentrating on the upgradation of infrastructure and facilities for devotees at all shrines in J&K, and many novel projects are in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, after the event, Andrabi chaired a high-level meeting of the officers and representatives of the concerned departments regarding arrangements for the devotees at Hazratbal and other shrines in connection with the festival celebrations of Meraj-e-Alam.