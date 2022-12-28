HC closes PIL on Doodganga stream

After treating the report as PIL, the Court issued notice to J&K Pollution Control Board, Department of Public Health Engineering and Srinagar Municipal Corporation for response. Subsequently, several directions were passed on the PIL to ensure that the pollution in and around the Doodganga Stream and Doodganga Filtration Plant is eradicated.

During the course of the hearing, the court was informed by the amicus curiae appointed by it that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also taken cognizance of the matter and issued several directions from time to time.

“From perusal of order dated 8th March 2022 passed by NGT, Delhi, it is abundantly clear that the issue is pending consideration of the NGT Delhi and very effective directions have been passed to tackle the issue of pollution of Doodganga Stream and Doodganga Filtration Plant,” the bench said.

“In view of the above, we are satisfied that with the intervention of NGT, Delhi, the needful shall be done by the Union Territory of J&K to prevent the pollution and environmental degradation of Doodganga Stream and Doodganga Filtration Plant.”

Pointing out that the NGT is still seized of the matter and is monitoring the implementation of the directions issued from time to time, the bench said: “In view of the aforesaid, we see no reason to keep this PIL pending in this Court, the proceedings in this Public Interest Litigation are thus closed.”