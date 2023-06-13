HC seeks report on sudden death of fish in Dal Lake last month

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has asked authorities to submit the report on the sudden death of thousands of fish in Dal Lake last month.

A bench of Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi sought the report while hearing an application filed by senior advocate Z A Shah who assists the court as Amicus Curiae in the Dal matter.

Shah submitted that there has been sudden death of fishes in the Lake without there being any apparent cause. While the Amicus submitted that thousands of dead fish were seen floating in the lake on May 25, he said that this was a matter of grave concern and that there must be certain reasons for the same.