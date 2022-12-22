HEALTH AND MEDICAL EDUCATION RECRUITMENT | Aspirants stage protest, demand issuance of final selection list

Srinagar: Aspirants of Health and Medical Education staged protest on Thursday demanding issuance of final selection list.

Scores of aspirants assembled at JKSSB Office here accusing the concerned authorities of “dilly delaying tactics while ruining their careers.”

The aspirants of various posts in Health and Medical Education (H&ME) said that for one and a half years, they have been suffering due to the issue.

The aspirants said that over 1400 posts in various categories were advertised via JKSSB in March 2021. They said that despite passing of over a year, they are awaiting the final selection list.

“We have been going from pillar to post, but still there is no respite as authorities are not issuing the selection list. We have pinned hopes of our livelihood on these posts and worked hard, but,we are made to suffer. On a daily basis, we are forced to hold protests and no one from authorities is speaking to us on the issue,” said Yasir Ahmad, an aspirant.