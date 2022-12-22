HEALTH AND MEDICAL EDUCATION RECRUITMENT | Aspirants stage protest, demand issuance of final selection list

Srinagar: Aspirants of Health and Medical Education staged protest on Thursday demanding issuance of final selection list.
Scores of aspirants assembled at JKSSB Office here accusing the concerned authorities of “dilly delaying tactics while ruining their careers.”
The aspirants of various posts in Health and Medical Education (H&ME) said that for one and a half years, they have been suffering due to the issue.
The aspirants said that over 1400 posts in various categories were advertised via JKSSB in March 2021. They said that despite passing of over a year, they are awaiting the final selection list.
“We have been going from pillar to post, but still there is no respite as authorities are not issuing the selection list. We have pinned hopes of our livelihood on these posts and worked hard, but,we are made to suffer. On a daily basis, we are forced to hold protests and no one from authorities is speaking to us on the issue,” said Yasir Ahmad, an aspirant.
“Scores of aspirants submitted forms in March 2021 for various posts like Nurses, X-Ray technicians, Health educators, storekeepers. After a few months, we cleared CBT along with physical verification, and since then the process has been lingering,” he said
Aspirants said that following a petition in the High Court, the recruitment was stayed. They said the case was later transferred to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). They said over a month ago, the CAT passed an order in favor of completing recruitment, but still, they are still waiting for something to be done.
While speaking to the media, they said as their first score list was out, they were in the safe zone. They said the recruitment was stayed following litigation.
“However, finally, CAT pronounced the order on the 15th November giving JKSSB liberty to finalise the recruitment process and appointments. Now we are unable to understand what is causing the delay. This delay has increased our anxiety, and we are unable to prepare for any other job or work. We want that our final selection list should be out like in case of other recruitments this year,” said another aspirant.
The aspirants said that they don’t want to come on roads on a daily basis and appealed to officials and LG administration to resolve their matter so that they could join their posts for which they had worked hard.