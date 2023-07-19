Heavy rains cause waterlogging in Srinagar

Srinagar: A few hours of heavy downpour caused extensive waterlogging in several localities in the summer capital causing inconvenience to people and disrupting traffic on major city routes.

Several areas including Ram Bagh, Natipora, Bemina, Bagh-e-Mehtab, Mehjoor Nagar, Indira Nagar, Aali Masjid, Abi Guzar, Alamgari Bazar, Alluchi Bagh, Barbar Shah, Barzulla Flyover, Batamaloo, Bishember Nagar, Chanapora, Court Road, Gojwara, Boulevard and Lal Chowk were among worst affected waterlogged areas.

The situation became critical as residents found it difficult to move freely due to waterlogged roads.

"People preferred to stay indoors because of waterlogged roads. It is impossible to move out of home just because of waterlogging," said one of the affected residents.