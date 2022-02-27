Herath to be celebrated with religious fervour today

Srinagar: Maha Shivratri, locally known as ‘Herath’, is being celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
Kashmiri Pandits would pay obeisance at temples and offer puja on the occasion. The biggest gathering is expected at Shankaracharya Temple overlooking the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.
The special prayers would be also held at Ganpatyar and Hanuman Temple at Amira Kadal in Srinagar.
“The festival holds an important place among the Pandits, who celebrate it to mark the wedding of Lord Shiva with Parvati by cooking traditional Kashmiri food, especially fish,” said Sanjay Saraf, a Kashmiri Pandit.
“The occasion is celebrated throughout J&K and has a special significance for Kashmiri Pandits,” he added.
Maha Shivaratri, locally known as Herath, calls for a night devoted to worship of Lord Shiva.
On this festival, the Pandits distribute walnuts as a mark of respect to the Hindu deities. The temples are decorated days with different colours and flowers.
An official said that Fishers Department has made available fish at different stalls in Kashmir, including in the summer capital, Srinagar.