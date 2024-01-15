Hi-tech electric buses prove boon for female passengers

Nazakat Aslam

Srinagar, Jan 15: The recently launched state-of-the-art electric bus service is not merely a reliable mode of transport but a guardian of safety particularly for female passengers.

As the electric buses navigate the city streets, a palpable transformation unfolds, bringing relief and a heightened sense of security among female passengers during the bustling peak evening hours.

Launched under the Srinagar Smart City project, the electric buses are equipped with CCTV systems and GPS Technology making the travel secure.

Offering vigilant monitoring and enhanced accountability, the system in electric buses evolves to ensure a dependable and efficient public transport network for passengers. For most of the female passengers, travelling in the electric buses has provided them a safe environment.

Saba Qayoom, a university student, shared an incident, saying, “Once I was traveling home from university at 7 pm in a local bus, somebody stole my wallet.”

“That was a bad experience, but now I travel without any fear in electric buses because of CCTV surveillance,” she said.

Before the launching of electric bus service, female passengers in the summer capital faced a tough time traveling in overloaded passenger buses and cabs in peak hours. 75 electric buses ply till late evening hours on various routes in Srinagar.

Adeeba, a local resident, feels secure while travelling in the electric bus. “But my primary concern revolves around the limited number of seats available in the electric buses. Additionally, there is room for improvement in the online booking app, as it currently does not provide the precise location of the bus.”

Key to this newfound sense of security is the hi-tech features integrated into the electric buses. With five strategically placed cameras, two monitoring the exterior and three focused on the interior. This system not only deters potential misconduct but acts as a vigilant guardian of passengers’ safety.

General Manager, Planning and Urban Development at Srinagar Smart City Limited, Atul Kumar Malhotraemphasised, “every female passenger should be aware that they are under watchful eyes in the electric buses, and we take action if we detect any problem. We have, till now, reprimanded a lot of people inside the crew, and they have either lost their job or they have been heavily penalised.”

The electric bus service not only pledges a secure commute but actively encourages women to come forward with any concerns. Whether through official channels, direct visits to the office or via calls and messages on WhatsApp, the administration assures a responsive approach to every reported incident.

“So, for the females of the city, in case there is any issue of any kind, the help button is inside the bus. Even if you give out a signal, it will be seen. We encourage you to go ahead and file a complaint and assure you action,” Atul added.

The soaring ridership averaging 1200 passengers per bus on an average in a day, underscores the system’s acceptance and its direct positive impact on the city’s economy. While the electric bus service in Srinagar has undoubtedly brought about positive transformations, it is essential to acknowledge the existing concerns to ensure a comprehensive understanding.

The concern about the limited number of seats and the App’s need for improvement reflects the need for ongoing enhancements. “As the system evolves, a balanced approach that acknowledges both achievements and areas for growth will contribute to creating a truly secure and efficient public transport system in Srinagar,” a female commuter said.

Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha in November last year launched 100 electric buses in Srinagar, 75 of which will operate within Srinagar and 25 between Srinagar and other districts.