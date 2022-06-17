High Court upholds 1- year sentence to man over rash driving

“The evidence on record shows that not only was the deceased knocked down by the vehicle driven by the petitioner/accused but she was run over by the vehicle, in as much as she came underneath the wheels of the vehicle,” bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar said while dismissing the revision petition.

The Court pointed out that the fact that the accused could not control and stop the vehicle after the deceased was hit by the vehicle and she came underneath the wheels of the vehicle clearly shows rashness on the part of the petitioner/accused. “ The circumstances established on record in this case speak for themselves,” it said.

The Court underscored that it had been established by the prosecution that the accused was driving the vehicle at the relevant time and the deceased was knocked down by the vehicle which resulted in fatal injuries to her.

The Court underlined the need for an extra caution and care to be taken when the pedestrian happens to be a child.