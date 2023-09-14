Hindi Diwas celebrations | KU organises 7-day workshop for Hindi writers

Srinagar: To encourage youth to use Hindi as a language of the masses, the Department of Hindi, University of Kashmir Thursday celebrated ‘Hindi Diwas’ (Hindi Day) here at the main campus.

The day is celebrated every year on 14th September throughout the world. On this day, Hindi-lovers assemble and celebrate the day by engaging in different poetry, essay and letter-writing contests.

The department in collaboration with Central Hindi Directorate, Ministry of Education, New Delhi also inaugurated a week-long workshop for new writers to promote and popularise creative writing among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

40 registered local neo-writers are participating in the workshop titled ‘Neo-Writers Workshop’, who will be provided training and guidance on different genres of Hindi language and literature through interactions with national and regional experts.

Stressing on promoting and popularising Hindi as a language of the masses, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofar Khan said it is our collective responsibility to promote regional languages and that how we could implement the guidelines in academic institutions.