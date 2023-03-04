Historic Khankah-e-Naqshband Sahib (RA) to be beautified on heritage pattern

On the occasion, the DC was informed that a detailed project report of Rs 6.50 crore has been prepared for the beautification and renovation of the Khankah.

The DC directed the concerned to take up the measure for physical works so that all works proposed in DPR are completed at the earliest.

He also for speeding up the process of land acquisition undertaken to expand the Khankah compound.

The DC further asked them to construct a washroom at the shrine premises and ornamental grill around the Khankah of Naqashband Sahib (RA).

While interacting with the local members of the Khankah, the DC assured them that all possible measures will be taken to further beautify the Khankah of Naqashband Sahib (RA) on heritage pattern and upgrade the facilities for convenience of the devotees.