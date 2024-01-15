Home Chef Kashmir Season 1 finale held at IHM Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 15: In a thrilling culinary showdown, the finale of “DaburHomeChef Kashmir” Season 1, a prestigious cooking competition in association with the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), concluded at IHM Srinagar.

The event witnessed the participation of around 100 talented individuals in the qualifying rounds, showcasing their culinary prowess.

The organisers in a statement said six exceptional finalists emerged from the intense competition, earning the chance to compete in the grand finale held at IHM Srinagar. The distinguished jury panel featured culinary maestros, including Chef Yaseen from IHM, Sunil Thakur from TajVivanta, and Sudarshan Sharma, the Executive Chef at The LaLit Grand Palace.

The finalists exhibited remarkable cooking skills and impeccable presentation, making the competition a feast for the senses.

“After a rigorous evaluation, NajmaBasharat emerged victorious, claiming the coveted title of HomeChef Kashmir Season 1 winner. SummeraKashani showcased outstanding culinary expertise and secured the runner-up position,” it said.

‘The grand prize for the winner, NajmaBasharat, is a substantial 50,000 INR, while the runner-up, SummeraKashani, receives an impressive 10,000 INR. Beyond the monetary rewards, the participants gained invaluable experience and exposure under the mentorship of esteemed culinary professionals & one of Kashmir’s biggest food creators – Tassiya Hamid from Kashmir food Fusion,” it added.

‘This culinary extravaganza not only celebrated the rich flavors of Kashmir but also served as a platform to encourage and recognize the culinary talents within the region. By bringing together passionate home chefs, IHM, and renowned culinary experts, HomeChef Kashmir Season 1 has set a precedent for fostering a vibrant culinary culture.”

“The success of this competition underscores the potential of individuals to pursue their passion for cooking. The organizers believe that initiatives like HomeChef Kashmir will inspire more people to explore their culinary talents, contributing to the growth and recognition of the vibrant culinary community in Kashmir. The organisers also thanked the title sponsor Dabur India for the support they extended in making HOMECHEF a reality,” the statement added.