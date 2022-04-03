Horti-Tourism to be developed in Dal localities

Speaking on the occasion, the DG highlighted the importance of Horticulture Tourism and further added that the department will formulate a detailed physical activity plan for the development of Horti-Tourism in the area.

Elaborating the plan, Bhat said that the department will be providing all type of help in the form of plants, machinery/tools, technical knowhow, environment conservation etc. to the locals.

He also hoped that the local population will cooperate with the department in developing the said area into a model for Horti-Tourism and bringing it into the tourism map of the country.