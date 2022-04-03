Horti-Tourism to be developed in Dal localities

Srinagar: The Director General (DG) Horticulture, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today extensively toured adjoining areas and pockets of Dal Lake as part of departmental efforts to boost the Horti-tourism in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
The DG during the tour visited various pockets and mohallahs adjacent to the lake like Kachri mohallah, Sofi mohallah, Akhoon mohallah, Kandi mohallah, Tinda mohallah etc.
Speaking on the occasion, the DG highlighted the importance of Horticulture Tourism and further added that the department will formulate a detailed physical activity plan for the development of Horti-Tourism in the area.
Elaborating the plan, Bhat said that the department will be providing all type of help in the form of plants, machinery/tools, technical knowhow, environment conservation etc. to the locals.
He also hoped that the local population will cooperate with the department in developing the said area into a model for Horti-Tourism and bringing it into the tourism map of the country.
He further added that a special task force will be constituted for the purpose and department will continue its efforts in bringing the Horti-Tourism in limelight and in future more areas will be identified and developed as a hub for Horti-Tourism.