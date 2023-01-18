House damaged in fire incident at Inderhama

An official from the fire and emergency service said multiple fire tenders from Shalimar and Hazratbal were pressed into dousing off the flames. He said a single-story house was damaged and nearby houses were saved.

“We reached the spot and did our best to contain the fire. The roads in the area are narrow, and traffic jams make it worse. We got call from locals and rushed our men without delay,” said an official on the spot.

The locals were aghast because of the delay of fire and emergency service. They said there is no fire station in the nearby vicinity which is putting their lives and properties at risk. They appealed to the government to look into the issue.