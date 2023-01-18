House damaged in fire incident at Inderhama

Srinagar: A single-story house was damaged in a fire incident at Inderhama area of Hazratbal outskirts on Wednesday.
As per the locals, the fire started due to a short circuit from attic and engulfed the house. “The house caught fire around 11: 30 am and soon engulfed the entire house. The belongings and other things were damaged in the incident. The fire brigade did not reach on time, and locals started rescue operation,” said a local.
An official from the fire and emergency service said multiple fire tenders from Shalimar and Hazratbal were pressed into dousing off the flames. He said a single-story house was damaged and nearby houses were saved.
“We reached the spot and did our best to contain the fire. The roads in the area are narrow, and traffic jams make it worse. We got call from locals and rushed our men without delay,” said an official on the spot.
The locals were aghast because of the delay of fire and emergency service. They said there is no fire station in the nearby vicinity which is putting their lives and properties at risk. They appealed to the government to look into the issue.