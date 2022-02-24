House gutted at Sonwar

Srinagar, Feb 24: A house was gutted and two other structures were partially damaged in a fire incident at Palpora Sonwar area here.

“A massive fire erupted in Palpora, Sonwar locality on the intervening night of February 22-23, in which houses of Muhammad Rafee Parray son of late Ghulam Muhammad Parray and Muhammad Farooq Parray son of late Abdul Samad Parray residents of Palpora, Sonwar were fully damaged,” said Haji Muhammad Maqbool Dar, chairman Intizamia Committee Masjid Sharif Palpora Sonwar in a statement.