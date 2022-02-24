House gutted at Sonwar

Srinagar, Feb 24: A house was gutted and two other structures were partially damaged in a fire incident at Palpora Sonwar area here.
“A massive fire erupted in Palpora, Sonwar locality on the intervening night of February 22-23, in which houses of Muhammad Rafee Parray son of late Ghulam Muhammad Parray and Muhammad Farooq Parray son of late Abdul Samad Parray residents of Palpora, Sonwar were fully damaged,” said Haji Muhammad Maqbool Dar, chairman Intizamia Committee Masjid Sharif Palpora Sonwar in a statement.
“The fire also partially damaged other two adjacent houses belonging to Bilal Ahmad Parray son of late Muhammad Sultan Parray and Ruqaya Sultan daughter of late Muhammad Sultan Parray both residents of Palpora, Sonwar,” added.
Meanwhile, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad, a team of District Administration, Srinagar today visited fire victims of Sonwar area.
The team expressed sympathy with the affected families on loss of property and provided an immediate ex-gratia relief/assistance in the form of 20 blankets, 12 mattresses, 12 bedsheets and four kitchen sets, besides Rs 20000 to all four affected families out of Red Cross as interim relief.