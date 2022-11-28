HP&M Dept conducts Awareness Camp at Fruit & Vegetable Market Parimpora

Srinagar: The Department of Horticulture Planning and Marketing (HP&M) today conducted an Awareness programme cum Workshop in Srinagar on grading, packaging and processing of fruits and vegetables and other centrally sponsored schemes.

At the outset, Deputy Director Kashmir, Nahid Mir welcomed all the fruit growers, traders, SHGs, FPOs, Cooperative societies and Presidents of all Fruit Associations of the Kashmir Valley and other participants.

Dy. Director highlighted the importance of this camp through which awareness among all the stakeholders is given for motivating them to avail the benefit of this camp and expand their business with the support of the Department.