Hybrid terrorist arrested at Batamaloo: Police

Srinagar: A team of Srinagar Police have arrested a hybrid terrorist linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr at Batamaloo area here today.
In a statement, police said, “acting on specific intelligence, a small team of Srinagar Police arrested a hybrid terrorist linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr identified as Arfat Yusuf son of Mohd Yusuf Khan resident of Rajpora Pulwama from Batamaloo area of Srinagar.”
“Incriminating materials along with arms & ammunition including a Pistol, 20 live rounds, 02 magazines have been recovered from his possession. Preliminary investigation reveals that he has been involved in terror related activities in South Kashmir Range and had come to Srinagar with the nefarious designs & was arrested before he could execute any terror attack,” it said.
“Pertinent to mention here that he was involved in throwing grenades twice on security forces, first time on a CRPF Vehicle in Rajpora and on second time threw at CRPF/RR Camp at Hawal, Rajpora Pulwama (FIR number 61/22 dated 14/08/2022 already registered). Besides throwing grenades he was involved in pasting posters on 26/03/2023 and 10/03/2023 of Lone wolf warrior. Several terror crime cases have already been registered against him. A case vide FIR number 94/2023 under sections 13, 23 of ULAP Act and 7/25 of IA Act stands registered at Police Station Batamaloo,” the statement added.