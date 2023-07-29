Hybrid terrorist arrested at Batamaloo: Police

Srinagar: A team of Srinagar Police have arrested a hybrid terrorist linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr at Batamaloo area here today.

In a statement, police said, “acting on specific intelligence, a small team of Srinagar Police arrested a hybrid terrorist linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr identified as Arfat Yusuf son of Mohd Yusuf Khan resident of Rajpora Pulwama from Batamaloo area of Srinagar.”

“Incriminating materials along with arms & ammunition including a Pistol, 20 live rounds, 02 magazines have been recovered from his possession. Preliminary investigation reveals that he has been involved in terror related activities in South Kashmir Range and had come to Srinagar with the nefarious designs & was arrested before he could execute any terror attack,” it said.