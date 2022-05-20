Hyderpora encounter | HC reserves decision on plea seeking return of Amir’s body

On January 12 this year, the Court had issued the notice to MHA and the J&K government for response to the plea following the submissions by Advocate Rajawat that delay in handing over the body would traumatize the family members mentally. Delay, she said, was not “feasible’ medically also.

Subsequently, J&K government filed objections to the plea and the MHA decided to adopt the objections filed by the Union Territory before the court.

Petitioner Magray had met Lieutenant Governor on December 7, 2021 to press for the demand of return of the body and making the magisterial probe public.

Referring to the return of the bodies of two others, a building landlord and a doctor with whom Amir was working as an office peon on November 18, the petitioner pleaded the court to direct the MHA, J&K government and Director General of Police to hand over his body to the family.

The petitioner pleads to invoke Article 21 of the Constitution which, he submits, “extends the Right to have a decent burial as per religious ceremonies and rules”.