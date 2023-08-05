I hope Supreme Court would ensure justice to J&K people by restoring abrogated Articles: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Saturday, said that the abrogation of J&K's special status and “statehood have deeply hurt the sentiments of the people in Jammu and Kashmir.”
He emphasised that the special constitutional position and statehood were integral to the identity of the region and its people, “and the impact of their removal would continously hurt the masses here.”
However, the Apni Party Chief expressed his hope that the Supreme Court, which is currently reviewing the petitions related to Articles 370 and 35A, would restore these abrogated articles.
According to a press release issued here, Bukhari made these remarks while addressing a party convention at posh Rajbagh area of Srinagar’s Lal Chowk constituency today.
Taking a dig at the regional political parties that have been at the helm of affairs for decades, he criticised them for attributing J&K to India “when in power and speaking differently when out of power, which made the identity of J&K people suspicious.”
Apni Party President said that the Article 370 and 35A were related to the identity of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Even though these constitutional articles were hallowed by past rulers, the people of the region were emotionally attached to them, and they will continuously feel the pain of losing the special status and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said
Bukhari said that post-August 2019, “when the entire state of J&K was under chaos and uncertainty, Apni Party was established just to stand by the people who were in deep distress at that time.”
"After Article 370 was abrogated and the State was bifurcated into two UTs, Apni Party took the initiative to stand by our people, and we approached the Union government to ensure no demographic changes occur here and the spatial rights of J&K people over jobs and agricultural land are protected,” he said.
Elaborating, Bukhari said, “we are committed to continue our efforts to safeguard the fundamental and constitutional rights of the people in J&K.” “Furthermore, our aim is to create a peaceful environment here so that people do not suffer uncertainty and abnormality here anymore. Our youth deserve a better future and an abundance of employment opportunities. Apni Party will do everything to ensure peace, prosperity, and development in this region,” he added.
“I urge the regional parties to stop befooling people and making them scapegoats for their own political gains. I urge the political parties to stop deceiving people with emotional sloganeering and deceptive narratives. The J&K people have already suffered hugely due to the protracted conflict over the past more than three decades. We cannot afford further deaths and destruction here,” he added.
“I reiterate my demand for the release of the Valley's prominent religious leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Moulana Abdul Rasheed Dawoodi, and Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri. Also, i urge the authorities to set those youngsters free who have been kept in jails so that they could start their peaceful and normal lives with their families,” Bukhari added.
He urged people to contribute their efforts for a sustainable peace in Jammu and Kashmir.
"I strongly believe that solutions to our problems and issues will come from New Delhi, as the constitution of the country gives all the rights and protection to our rights. We are destined to be part of the country, as we have chosen to be with it. We have sacrificed a lot to be part of this democratic country,” he added.
The Apni Party leaders, who were present on the occasion included Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Muntazir Mohiuddin, Haji Parvez Ahmad, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Khalid Rathore, Aftab Malik, Dilshada Shaheen, Mohammad Shafi, Wajahat Ahmad, Jeelani Kumar, Adil Ahmad, Muhsin Qayoom, Aijaz Ahmad, Imtiaz Ahmad, Hilal Ahmed, and others.