I hope Supreme Court would ensure justice to J&K people by restoring abrogated Articles: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Saturday, said that the abrogation of J&K's special status and “statehood have deeply hurt the sentiments of the people in Jammu and Kashmir.”

He emphasised that the special constitutional position and statehood were integral to the identity of the region and its people, “and the impact of their removal would continously hurt the masses here.”

However, the Apni Party Chief expressed his hope that the Supreme Court, which is currently reviewing the petitions related to Articles 370 and 35A, would restore these abrogated articles.

According to a press release issued here, Bukhari made these remarks while addressing a party convention at posh Rajbagh area of Srinagar’s Lal Chowk constituency today.

Taking a dig at the regional political parties that have been at the helm of affairs for decades, he criticised them for attributing J&K to India “when in power and speaking differently when out of power, which made the identity of J&K people suspicious.”

Apni Party President said that the Article 370 and 35A were related to the identity of Jammu and Kashmir.