IGP Kashmir reviews arrangements for devotees

Srinagar Jan 17: On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Shri V.K Birdi-IPS undertook a visit to Gurudwara Rainawari, Srinagar today to personally inspect and review the arrangements in place for the devotees.

Accompanied by the officers, IGP Kashmir participated in the celebrations and later on interacted with the Gurudwara management, local authorities, and community leaders to ensure seamless coordination for the comfort and safety of worshippers. Birdi appreciated the efforts of the Gurudwara committee in fostering a spirit of unity and nurturing a harmonious environment.

IGP Kashmir stressed the importance of maintaining a secure environment for religious gatherings and assured the community of the police force’s commitment in facilitating peaceful and undisturbed observances. He highlighted the importance of fostering a strong and positive relationship between the police force and the community it serves. To put all the arrangements in place, he exhorted to work in close coordination to facilitate the community while celebrating the festival. He also urged the officials to remain available for the assistance of visiting devotees.